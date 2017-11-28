Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Returning to starter's net
Howard will start in goal for Tuesday's contest against the Kings, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Howard returns to starting duties after starting Saturday's game on the bench but then coming on in relief for Petr Mrazek (head). Howard hasn't found the win column since a Nov. 17 matchup against Buffalo and is showing a poor .884 save percentage in all the games since then, so he'll look to turn it around against a Los Angeles squad that is averaging 2.79 goals per game.
