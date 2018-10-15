Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Road starter Monday
Howard will get the start on the road against the Canadiens on Monday.
Given what a disaster Jonathan Bernier was Saturday, this isn't surprising. Howard posted a 2.85 GAA and .910 save percentage last season, and this year has been more of the same. The 34-year-old has a 2.90 GAA and .910 save percentage through three starts.
