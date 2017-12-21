Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Road struggles continue
Howard gave up four goals on 31 shots in a 4-3 loss to Philadelphia on Wednesday.
That's now two in a row where Howard hasn't gotten the job done away from Little Caesars Arena. Up to this point in the season, he's had no problem stepping up as the visitor, but a third straight road performance that sees him concede four or more would have owners thinking twice before starting him away from Detroit.
