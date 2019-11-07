Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Rough patch continues
Howard allowed four goals on 30 shots in a 5-1 loss to the Rangers on Wednesday.
Howard has been battered for 13 goals during what is now a three-game losing streak, and his save percentage is a miserable .803 save percentage during that stretch. In 10 appearances this season, Howard is 2-8-0 with a 3.99 GAA and .887 save percentage. Perhaps fortunately for Howard, teammate Jonathan Bernier hasn't fared much better, going 2-4-1 with a 3.51 GAA and an identical .887 save percentage. Avoid this situation if you weren't already.
