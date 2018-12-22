Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Saddled with loss to Florida
Howard permitted two goals on 23 shots in Saturday's 2-1 home loss to the Panthers.
This must have been a frustrating game for Howard and his allied skaters. After all, the Wings had six more high-danger scoring chances -- not to mention a plus-25 Corsi differential -- facing a Florida team that was in last place in the Atlantic Division coming in. It initially appeared that Howard would be preserved for Sunday's game against the Maple Leafs, but we're not so sure that'll be the case since traditional backup Jonathan Bernier didn't draw in against the Panthers; coach Jeff Blashill rarely starts a given netminder on back-to-back days, either.
