Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Seeking third win in fourth game against Sens
Howard led the Detroit skaters to the ice for pregame warmups Saturday, indicating that he'll start against the visiting Senators for this matinee.
Howard has won two straight games as he looks for a strong finish. He'll face the Senators for the fourth time in 2017-18, having stopped 97 of 101 shots through three starts and emerging victorious all but once against Ottawa's hockey club.
More News
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Stops 29 in win•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Preparing for Sabres in Buffalo•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Gets job done against Penguins•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: In goal Tuesday•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Allows four goals for fifth time in six starts•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Pitted against Leafs•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...