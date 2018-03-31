Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Seeking third win in fourth game against Sens

Howard led the Detroit skaters to the ice for pregame warmups Saturday, indicating that he'll start against the visiting Senators for this matinee.

Howard has won two straight games as he looks for a strong finish. He'll face the Senators for the fourth time in 2017-18, having stopped 97 of 101 shots through three starts and emerging victorious all but once against Ottawa's hockey club.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories