Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Sent down for conditioning

The Red Wings placed Howard (groin) on long-term injured reserve and assigned him to AHL Grand Rapids for conditioning Tuesday.

Detroit has yet to release any details in terms of an expected timetable for Howard's stay in the minors, but he could be back with the big club as soon as this weekend. Once healthy, the veteran backstop, who's compiled a 2-11-1 record in 14 appearances this season, will resume splitting starts with Jonathan Bernier.