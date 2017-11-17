Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Set for home clash with Sabres

Howard will take on the Sabres as the home starter Friday evening, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Detroit's top tender was first off the ice at morning skate, which is the clear sign that he'll be posting up between the pipes against the divisional foe. The Sabres have lost three straight games and their goal differential of minus-21 is the worst among Eastern Conference teams, but Howard can't afford to be complacent as the Swords proved they can still hang with tough competition having dropped four goals on the Penguins in an overtime road loss Tuesday.