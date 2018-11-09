Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Set to take on Rangers
Howard will start in goal Friday against the visiting Rangers, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
Howard will aim for his third consecutive win at Little Caesars Arena and his fourth straight victory in general. There's been talk about how Detroit's loyal netminder assuredly will garner a contract extension at some point this season.
