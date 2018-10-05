Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Sharp against Jackets
Howard made 36 saves in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Blue Jackets on Thursday night.
Howard put in a strong performance Thursday, but it remains to be seen how consistent he will be behind such a young team. Use Howard as your third goalie and be prepared to pull your hair out some games.
