Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Sharp in home loss

Howard turned aside 31 of 34 shots faced during Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Capitals.

With a banged-up defense in front of him, Howard has conceded three or more goals in five straight outings. The 34-year-old drops to an 11-11-5 record behind a 2.67 GAA and .918 save percentage as a result and will remain a shaky play at least until the Red Wing defense gets healthy.