Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Shines in new arena
Howard halted 19 of 20 shots in Saturday's 5-1 preseason win over the Bruins.
This was the first Wings game played at the brand new Little Caesars Arena, and Howard did a little testing of the acoustics by putting on a show in front of the raucous home crowd. Okay, so maybe the Bruins didn't pose much of a threat with such a light volume of shots, but nonetheless, Howard needed this one after yielding three goals on 25 shots in half of a game versus the Penguins on Wednesday. Secondary backstop Petr Mrazek has a putrid .869 save percentage through two preseason outings, and that's certainly not going to help him press Howard for starts once the regular season rolls around.
