Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Sieve against Pens
Howard allowed four goals on 39 shots in Thursday's 5-2 road loss to the Penguins.
Howard experienced a particularly rough second period that included three unanswered goals, including a pair of power-play play tallies from Phil Kessel. Even though there's not much hope that the veteran goalie will skate away with a win on a given night -- Howard's on pace for only 21 victories through 50 games -- he is rumored to be among the Red Wings most likely to be dealt by the Feb. 25 deadline. In that case, he'd assuredly move to a contending team, and a corresponding bump in fantasy value would follow.
