Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Skid continues versus Wild

Howard yielded four goals on 33 shots in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Wild.

Howard couldn't protect a 2-1 lead after the first period, allowing the Wild to score three times in a span of 10:27 during the second. He's now winless in an astonishing 16 straight games. The 35-year-old fell to 2-19-2 with a 4.12 GAA and an .883 save percentage through 23 starts.