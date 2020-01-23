Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Skid continues versus Wild
Howard yielded four goals on 33 shots in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Wild.
Howard couldn't protect a 2-1 lead after the first period, allowing the Wild to score three times in a span of 10:27 during the second. He's now winless in an astonishing 16 straight games. The 35-year-old fell to 2-19-2 with a 4.12 GAA and an .883 save percentage through 23 starts.
More News
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Gets starting nod Wednesday•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Faces barrage in loss•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Tending twine Monday•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Hasn't won in 14 starts•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Starting again Saturday•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Takes tough loss in OT•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.