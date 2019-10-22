Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Slated to start
Howard is in line to start in goal in Tuesday's home game against the Canucks, Jeff Paterson of TSN 1040 Vancouver reports.
Howard has struggled recently, suffering three consecutive losses while posting an ugly 4.08 GAA and .886 save percentage. The veteran backstop will look to get back on track in a home matchup with a Vancouver team that's only averaging 1.60 goals per game on the road this campaign, 30th in the NHL.
