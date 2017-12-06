Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Snaps six-game losing skid

Howard saved 25 of 26 shots during Tuesday's 5-1 win over Winnipeg.

Howard went 0-3-3 with a .842 save percentage and 4.87 GAA through his previous seven appearances, so this rebound outing was long overdue. The veteran started the season strong, but his recent funk has sunk his fantasy value considerably, as it's likely he and the Red Wings overachieved early on. Howard takes a mediocre .910 save percentage and 2.85 GAA into his next start, which will likely be at home against the Blues.