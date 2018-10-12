Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Solid but can't hold back powerful Leafs
Howard made 30 saves in a 5-3 loss to Toronto. He allowed four goals.
There were moments when Howard was flat-out spectacular. But then there were moments when no goalie would be able to stop the incredible Leafs offence. Howard and the Wings are still seeking their first win. Use him in the right match-ups and you 'might' benefit. Might is the key -- the Wings are young and you just never know how that D will stand up.
