Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Solid effort to down Ducks
Howard turned aside 23 of 24 shots in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Ducks.
Anaheim actually hit the scoreboard first with a second-period power-play marker, but Howard shut the door after that and Detroit's offense sprung to life in the final frame. The veteran netminder now has a 2.71 GAA and .917 save percentage on the season, an improvement on 2017-18, and two straight victories have pushed his record back over .500 at 13-12-5.
