Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Squaring off against Bolts
Howard will tend the twine in Tuesday's game versus the Lightning.
Howard has won two straight games entering this matchup, allowing five goals on 76 shots for a .934 save percentage. Tampa Bay will be a load to handle, though, as it has scored five goals in each of the last three games and is comfortably leading the league with 3.82 goals per game.
