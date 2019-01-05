Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Squaring off against Preds
Howard will be the home starter for Friday's game versus the Predators, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.
Howard is looking to snap a five-game losing streak (0-4-1), where he sported a .896 save percentage coupled with a 3.20 GAA. It'll be difficult to shift the tide against the rising Preds, who have scored 13 goals -- three on the power play -- in the last three games.
