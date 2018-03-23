Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Stands tall in Thursday loss
Howard stopped 25 of 26 shots faced during Thursday's 1-0 loss to the Capitals.
Howard turned in a quality effort, but was unable to best the Capitals who officially eliminated Detroit from playoff contention with the regulation win. With the Red Wings struggling late in the season, the 33-year-old net minder depends on starter's volume for his value in standard formats, but fantasy owners are advised to utilize other options if available due to the inconsistency in Detroit these days.
