Play

Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Starting again Saturday

Howard will be in goal Saturday night against the Panthers, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Howard fell in overtime Friday but gets the start on the second night of a back-to-back. The Red Wings' netminder hasn't won in forever, Howard's last victory coming back on Oct. 29, so best to avoid rolling with him in fantasy at all costs.

More News
Our Latest Stories