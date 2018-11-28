Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Starting against St. Louis
Howard will patrol the crease in Wednesday's home game against the Blues.
Howard struggled during his last start Monday against Columbus, surrendering three goals on 16 shots before being replaced by Jonathan Bernier for the final two periods of the eventual 7-5 loss. The American netminder will look to bounce back and pick up his eighth victory of the season in a home matchup with a Blues team that's only averaging 2.25 goals per game on the road this campaign, 27th in the NHL.
