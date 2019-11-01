Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Starting Friday

Howard led his team on the ice and will tend the road goal versus the Hurricanes on Friday, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.

Howard is starting in consecutive games for the first time this year after besting the Oilers on Tuesday while allowing one goal. The 35-year-old is 2-5-0 with a 3.21 GAA and a .910 save percentage through seven appearances against a challenging Hurricanes team.