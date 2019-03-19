Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Starting in Big Apple

Howard will defend the road net against the Rangers on Tuesday, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

With the Red Wings well out of the playoff picture, coach Jeff Blashill has created more of an even timeshare between Jonathan Bernier and Howard, who has plenty of career success against the Rangers. The New York native conquered the Blueshirts at home March 7, but Howard is back for more on the road -- he a career record of 100-86-26 through 230 career starts away from Motown.