Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Starting in Calgary

Howard will start between the pipes in Friday's road game against the Flames, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Howard was sharp in his last start Tuesday against Anaheim, stopping 23 of 24 shots en route to a tidy 3-1 win. The American netminder will look to stay dialed in and secure a third straight victory in a tough road matchup with a dangerous Flames offense that's averaging 4.29 goals per game at home this season, first in the NHL.