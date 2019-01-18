Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Starting in Calgary
Howard will start between the pipes in Friday's road game against the Flames, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Howard was sharp in his last start Tuesday against Anaheim, stopping 23 of 24 shots en route to a tidy 3-1 win. The American netminder will look to stay dialed in and secure a third straight victory in a tough road matchup with a dangerous Flames offense that's averaging 4.29 goals per game at home this season, first in the NHL.
More News
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Solid effort to down Ducks•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Defending net Tuesday•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Allows two goals in win•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Facing off against Wild•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Loses to Habs at home•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Hoping for better luck against Habs•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...