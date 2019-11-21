Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Starting in Columbus
Howard was the first goalie off the ice at morning skate, which suggests he'll get the start in net in Thursday's road clash with Columbus, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.
Howard has struggled in limited action in the month of November, suffering three losses in three appearances while posting an ugly 4.42 GAA and .828 save percentage. The American netminder will look to start righting the ship in a road matchup with a Blue Jackets team that's only averaging 2.27 goals per game at home this campaign, 30th in the NHL.
More News
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Falls to Sharks in shootout•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Patrolling crease Saturday•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Rough patch continues•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Starting in New York•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Chased by Predators•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Looks to bounce back against Preds•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.