Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Starting in Columbus

Howard was the first goalie off the ice at morning skate, which suggests he'll get the start in net in Thursday's road clash with Columbus, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.

Howard has struggled in limited action in the month of November, suffering three losses in three appearances while posting an ugly 4.42 GAA and .828 save percentage. The American netminder will look to start righting the ship in a road matchup with a Blue Jackets team that's only averaging 2.27 goals per game at home this campaign, 30th in the NHL.