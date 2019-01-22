Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Starting in Edmonton
Howard will guard the goal in Tuesday's road game against the Oilers, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Howard wasn't great in his last start Friday against the Flames, allowing five goals on 35 shots en route to a 6-4 loss. The American netminder will look to bounce back and pick up his 14th win of the season in a road matchup with a middling Edmonton offense that's averaging 3.13 goals per game at home this campaign, 16th in the NHL.
