Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Starting in Florida

Howard will guard the cage during Saturday's road matchup with the Panthers, Doug Plagens of The Panthers' Radio Network reports.

Howard had a rough outing in his last start Sunday against Arizona, surrendering five goals on 45 shots en route to a 5-2 loss. The veteran backstop will try to bounce back in a tough road matchup with a Florida squad that's averaging 3.65 goals per game at home this campaign, fourth in the NHL.