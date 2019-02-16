Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Starting in matinee

Howard led the Red Wings out to the ice for pregame warmups Saturday, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports. As a result, he'll be the road starter versus Philadelphia.

This matchup reportedly will have Howard countered by Flyers rookie Carter Hart. Detroit's go-to netminder is in pursuit of his third consecutive win, and he'll duke it out with a Flyers team that is 14-11-4 at home this season.