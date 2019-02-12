Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Starting in Nashville
Howard will patrol the crease in Tuesday's road game against the Predators, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Howard has struggled recently, suffering back-to-back losses to the Golden Knights and Sabres while registering a sub-par 3.64 GAA and .868 save percentage over that span. The American backstop will look to get back on track and pick up his 16th win of the season in a road matchup with a Nashville team that's averaging 3.03 goals per game at home this campaign, 20th in the NHL.
