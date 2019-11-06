Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Starting in New York
Howard will guard the cage during Wednesday's road matchup with the Rangers, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Howard has been extremely shaky in each of his last two appearances, getting pulled in back-to-back losses while posting a disastrous 9.26 GAA and .750 save percentage. The veteran netminder will attempt to get back on track in a road matchup with a middling Rangers offense that's averaging 3.38 goals per game at home this campaign, 15th in the NHL.
