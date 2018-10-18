Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Starting in Tampa Bay

Howard will start between the pipes in Thursday's road game against the Lightning.

Howard has struggled early on this season, compiling an 0-2-2 record while posting an ugly 4.00 GAA and .883 save percentage in four appearances. The American netminder will look to snap his four-game losing streak while also earning his first victory of the campaign in a tough road matchup with a Lightning club that's 3-1-0 at home this season.