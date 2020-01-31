Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Starting in the Big Apple
Per Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site, Howard manned the starter's net at morning skate, which suggests he'll guard the cage during Friday's road game versus the Rangers.
Howard has struggled mightily in the month of January, compiling an 0-6-1 record while posting a sub-par 4.13 GAA and .882 save percentage. The veteran backstop will attempt to end the month on a high note by picking up his third win of the season in a road matchup with a Rangers team that's averaging 3.48 goals per game at home this campaign, sixth in the NHL.
