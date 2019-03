Howard will guard the goal in Saturday's road game against the Golden Knights, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.

Howard was sharp in his last start Tuesday against the Rangers, stopping 41 of 43 shots en route to a 3-2 road victory. The American netminder will look to stay dialed in and pick up his 20th win of the season in a tough road matchup with a red-hot Vegas team that's gone 9-1-0 in its last 10 games.