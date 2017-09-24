Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Starting Monday
Howard will be the man between the pipes Monday against Pittsburgh, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
Monday will be Howard's third preseason appearance, stopping 41 of 45 shots in his first two contests. His backup, Petr Mrazek gave up eight goals in two preseason outings, and shouldn't be a major threat to Howard come Opening Night.
