Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Starting Thursday against Arizona

Howard will work between the pipes as Thursday's road starter versus the Coyotes.

This marks the second road start of the season for Howard, who snagged wins in each of his first three appearances, including the first two at Little Caesars Arena, Detroit's new home venue. The No. 1 backstop finds himself in his 12th NHL season donning the Winged Wheel, but the 'Yotes have been a bit pesky for him over the years. He's posted a serviceable 9-4-3 record against them, albeit with a 2.50 GAA and .918 save percentage. Howard reportedly will be countered by Antti Raanta, who's in his debut season with Arizona and trying to prove that he belongs as a full-time starter.