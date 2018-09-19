Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Starting Wednesday
Howard will start between the pipes Wednesday against the Penguins, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.
Howard will split the contest with Harri Sateri, looking to tune up his game before the regular season rolls around. He's projected to play 50-plus contests in the crease for Detroit this season, with Jonathan Bernier expected to serve as the backup.
More News
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Projected for 50-plus games•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Stats normalized with heavier workload•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Makes 36 saves in Tuesday's OT loss•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Pressed into duty Tuesday•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Flawless in home start•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Seeking third win in fourth game against Sens•
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...