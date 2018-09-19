Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Starting Wednesday

Howard will start between the pipes Wednesday against the Penguins, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.

Howard will split the contest with Harri Sateri, looking to tune up his game before the regular season rolls around. He's projected to play 50-plus contests in the crease for Detroit this season, with Jonathan Bernier expected to serve as the backup.

