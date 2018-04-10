Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Stats normalized with heavier workload

Howard's finished with a 22-27-9 record, 2.85 GAA and .910 save percentage through 57 starts and 60 total appearances in 2017-18.

In past years, there had been questions about whether Howard or Petr Mrazek deserved to be the No. 1 goalie in Motown, but the latter experienced a tumultuous 2016-17 campaign and ended up getting dealt to the playoff-clinching Flyers this season. Sure, Howie's peripherals were a far cry from his 2.10 and .927 save marks from the previous campaign, but he managed to stay healthy this year and those figures regressed closer to the mean. Howard has one year left on his contract valued at $5.291 million before he'll be an unrestricted free agent. Consider drafting him as a complementary goaltender to one of the league's elite at the shallow position.