Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Stats normalized with heavier workload
Howard's finished with a 22-27-9 record, 2.85 GAA and .910 save percentage through 57 starts and 60 total appearances in 2017-18.
In past years, there had been questions about whether Howard or Petr Mrazek deserved to be the No. 1 goalie in Motown, but the latter experienced a tumultuous 2016-17 campaign and ended up getting dealt to the playoff-clinching Flyers this season. Sure, Howie's peripherals were a far cry from his 2.10 and .927 save marks from the previous campaign, but he managed to stay healthy this year and those figures regressed closer to the mean. Howard has one year left on his contract valued at $5.291 million before he'll be an unrestricted free agent. Consider drafting him as a complementary goaltender to one of the league's elite at the shallow position.
More News
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Makes 36 saves in Tuesday's OT loss•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Pressed into duty Tuesday•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Flawless in home start•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Seeking third win in fourth game against Sens•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Stops 29 in win•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Preparing for Sabres in Buffalo•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...