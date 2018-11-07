Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Steadfast as Wings mount comeback
Howard permitted only two goals on 42 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 shootout home win over the Canucks.
Howard allowed the first two goals of the game, but the veteran kept his cool, and the Canucks ended up misfiring three times in the skills competition. Detroit's top netminder has three straight wins, with the last two taking place at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.
