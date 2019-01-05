Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Steadfast in win over Preds
Howard made 27 saves and that was good enough for a 4-3 overtime home win over the Predators on Thursday.
This was Howard's first win since Dec. 10 or a span of eight games -- whichever way you want to look at it. Detroit's undisputed No. 1 netminder was 1:16 away from a regulation win, but top-line center Ryan Johansen would have other ideas. Still, Howie prevailed thanks to Dylan Larkin's fourth game-winning goal in overtime. As a great example of how unpredictable NHL games tend to be, the Wings, at 16-20-7, took down a Predators team that is only two points back from the Central Division lead.
