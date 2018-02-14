Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Steals 2-1 win Tuesday
Howard made 32 saves to beat the Ducks by a 2-1 score Tuesday.
Howard absolutely stole this one, as his team was outshot 16-5 in the first period and 33-16 for the game. Adam Henrique ended the veteran netminder's shutout bid with 3:54 left in contest, but this was still a phenomenal performance from a guy that had allowed at least three goals in each of his previous six starts while losing five of those in regulation. Given how poorly Detroit continues to play in front of him, Howard will need to approach this level most of the time to be in contention for wins.
