Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Stiff test forthcoming
Howard will be in the blue paint against the Maple Leafs in a home start Thursday, Dave Hogg of NHL.com reports.
Howard is seeking his first win of the young season, but this is an awful matchup for the Red Wings (at least on paper). Not only is Toronto's Auston Matthews up to seven goals and 10 points through four games, but the Buds have converted 5 of 10 power-play chances in the early going. Considering there will be three rookies on Detroit's blue line and legitimate questions about how Niklas Kronwall (undisclosed) will look in his season debut, Howard could be in a for a long night at Little Caesar's Arena. Steer clear of him if you can.
