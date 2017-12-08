Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Stiff test on tap for Saturday
Howard will defend the cage from the visiting Blues on Saturday, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
Howard and alternate goalie Petr Mrazek were rocked for five goals apiece against the Habs in Montreal last Saturday, but the veteran was resolute in a bounce-back win over the Jets this past Tuesday. Rumors are running rampant that Red Wings GM Ken Holland and head coach Jeff Blashill are on the verge of getting the ax, but don't expect Howard -- who's a consummate professional -- to get rattled. After all, he needs to apply every bit of concentration for this next contest against a Blues team that ranks seventh in scoring and are oozing with pride after shutting out the Stars on Thursday.
