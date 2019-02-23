Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Still under the weather
Howard (illness) didn't end up practicing Saturday, but Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill hopes the netminder will at least be able to serve as the backup Sunday against the Sharks, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.
The Wings sent goalie Harri Sateri back to AHL Grand Rapids on Saturday, which led the team's official beat writers to believe that Howard would be able to suit up for practice and ultimately dress for Sunday's game. However, it now appears that Howard isn't quite over the flu. If Detroit's preferred puck plugger doesn't improve much by Sunday morning, then there's a good chance that Jonathan Bernier will make his fifth straight appearance between the pipes.
More News
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Back at practice•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Out with illness Friday•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Gets pulled in overtime defeat•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: In net Wednesday•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Relieves injured Bernier•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Early exit against Flyers•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...