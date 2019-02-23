Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Still under the weather

Howard (illness) didn't end up practicing Saturday, but Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill hopes the netminder will at least be able to serve as the backup Sunday against the Sharks, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.

The Wings sent goalie Harri Sateri back to AHL Grand Rapids on Saturday, which led the team's official beat writers to believe that Howard would be able to suit up for practice and ultimately dress for Sunday's game. However, it now appears that Howard isn't quite over the flu. If Detroit's preferred puck plugger doesn't improve much by Sunday morning, then there's a good chance that Jonathan Bernier will make his fifth straight appearance between the pipes.