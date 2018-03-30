Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Stops 29 in win
Howard made 29 saves on 32 shots in a 6-3 win over the Sabres on Thursday.
That's back-to-back wins for Howard, although he was reliant upon his team to give him plenty of offensive support in this one. The American netminder has had a disappointing season, posting a 2.87 GAA and .909 save percentage. Both of these are below his career average, but Howard is 34 now. This could be a sign that his best days are behind him.
