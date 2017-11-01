Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Stops 30 in Tuesday's win

Howard made 30 saves in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Coyotes.

Howard took care of business at home against a team that fell to 1-11-1 with this result, picking up a second consecutive victory after coming up empty in his previous five starts. The Syracuse native has made at least 30 stops in all but two of his 10 appearances.

