Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Stops 33, dishes helper in win

Howard made 33 saves in Thursday's 4-2 win over Arizona.

Howard was limited to just 26 games last year by injuries, but was stellar when he played with a 2.10 GAA and .927 save percentage. He's carried that elite level over to this season, stopping 107 of 112 shots en route to wins in each of his first three appearances. Clayton Keller beat Howard twice in this one, but the veteran netminder got the last laugh with an assist on Luke Glendening's shorthanded game-winner.