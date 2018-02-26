Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Stops 36 in win
Howard made 36 saves on 38 shots in a 3-2 overtime win over the Rangers on Sunday.
It was a great weekend for Howard, who started on both Saturday and Sunday. The 33-year-old picked up two wins while stopping 64 of the 67 shots he faced. However, let's not get too excited over one weekend. The American netminder still has a 2.77 GAA and a .912 save percentage this season.
More News
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Preparing for fourth straight start•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Nearly perfect in home win over Canes•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Gets starting nod Saturday•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Gives up three in loss•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Gets starting nod against Buffalo•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Gives up three in loss•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...