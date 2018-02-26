Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Stops 36 in win

Howard made 36 saves on 38 shots in a 3-2 overtime win over the Rangers on Sunday.

It was a great weekend for Howard, who started on both Saturday and Sunday. The 33-year-old picked up two wins while stopping 64 of the 67 shots he faced. However, let's not get too excited over one weekend. The American netminder still has a 2.77 GAA and a .912 save percentage this season.