Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Stops Senators with 33 saves

Howard made 33 saves on 34 shots, earning a 2-1 win over Ottawa on Wednesday.

Howard was excellent in this victory, holding Ottawa scoreless until the opening minute of the third period. He didn't get much help from his offense -- again -- but he did enough to get his third straight win. He's now held his opponent to two goals or fewer in five straight games.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories