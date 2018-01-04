Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Stops Senators with 33 saves
Howard made 33 saves on 34 shots, earning a 2-1 win over Ottawa on Wednesday.
Howard was excellent in this victory, holding Ottawa scoreless until the opening minute of the third period. He didn't get much help from his offense -- again -- but he did enough to get his third straight win. He's now held his opponent to two goals or fewer in five straight games.
